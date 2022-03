This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Like so many sectors, the worlds of blockchain, crypto, and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are significantly dominated by men. Ironically, cryptocurrency was designed to create a level playing field overcoming many of the biases found in the more closed-off areas of traditional investment. Yet, the disparities in gender for crypto are, disappointingly, similar to those found in fields such as finance and technology.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO