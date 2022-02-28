Mars4 Metaverse Listing on KuCoin

Staff Reporter & Contributing Reporter & Staff Reporter & Staff Reporter & Contributing Reporter. The concept of the metaverse has its origins in Neal Stephenson’s 1992 novel, “Snow Crash,” a dystopian vision of the 21st century which depicts a virtual reality-based internet successor with electronic currency, virtual real estate, and user-controlled avatars. Meta, previously known as Facebook, has set out to build its own iteration of the metaverse: a centralized virtual reality world that it has deemed “the next evolution of social connection.” Meta has presented the future of the Metaverse in characteristic Silicon Valley techno-utopianism fashion. While there are disparate efforts to build the Metaverse, some of which emphasize a more decentralized approach, Meta intends to create and manage the infrastructure for their vision of the internet 3.0, providing an asset library for its users and controlling the virtual real estate that they will inhabit. Meta’s Metaverse will be organized under the “social platform” Horizon, which is divided into Horizon Home, a customizable virtual home base for users where they can invite friends, watch videos and transport into other apps, Horizon Worlds, the space where users can build virtual worlds and interact with them, Horizon Workrooms, where professional collaboration can take place in a virtual workplace environment, Horizon Venues, where virtual events such as concerts can be hosted and Horizon Marketplace, the Metaverse economy where users can buy and sell digital items such as nonfungible tokens and 3D artwork. Meta has invested billions of dollars into their vision of the Metaverse in the past year alone, as part of a virtual space race to outpace competitors both big and small in the tech industry. With numerous viable competitors and diverse avenues of research and investment, the buzzword-filled future of the Metaverse is not entirely clear, leaving many questions and concerns to be addressed. Two of the most pressing concerns about the Metaverse and its adjacent projects are a reduction in user privacy that harms user agency as consumers, and potential damage to interpersonal relationships as a result of exacerbated social media use in the Metaverse world.

INTERNET ・ 11 DAYS AGO