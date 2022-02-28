ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Sonar Announces the Launch of Social Sentiment AI Analysis

cryptocoingossip.com
 8 days ago

Sonar has announced the release of their ‘social sentiment’ AI feature, scheduled to go live this week. It seeks to compete with other sentiment analysis services currently on the market such as LunarCrush. In the world of speculative cryptocurrency trading, investors rely on a range of information...

cryptocoingossip.com

thefastmode.com

Hailo, Nexcom Launch Next-Gen AI Vehicular Telematics Solution

Hailo, the leading edge Artificial Intelligence chipmaker, announced its partnership with NEXCOM, the industrial computer hardware manufacturer, to launch NEXCOM’s VTC 1021, their next-generation AI vehicular telematics solution. NEXCOM’s AI solution features the compact Hailo-8 AI accelerator module, enabling breakthrough performance and empowering in-vehicle computers to run state-of-the-art AI...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Three Salesforce AI pioneers launch Faros AI to bring order to engineering operations

Faros AI CEO and co-founder Vitaly Gordon said that despite Salesforce’s vast resources, they still suffered from a dearth of data and a lack of adequate tools for collecting it. “We were scaling that operation within Salesforce and working with I think close to 10,000 customers, but we realized that we actually were not practicing what we preach as a technical organization [when it came to making use of data],” Gordon said.
SOFTWARE
Fox17

Reddit launches 'Discover' feature, modernizing the social app

The long-time online message board and social platform Reddit announced on Thursday that it is updating it's mobile app, which will feature a new "Discover" tab making it easier to view photos and videos aggregated from across the website's many groups, or "subreddits." The new feature aims to make a...
CELL PHONES
WWD

Chloé Preps Launch of Social Performance Tool

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Observing that tools for measuring fashion’s environmental impact are now plentiful but there is no equivalent for calculating the social impact of sustainability, Chloé took the bull by the horns and decided to create its own 18 months back. The Compagnie Financière Richemont-owned brand is now prepping to share its model, designed to offer concrete data on working conditions, industry wide.More from WWDChloé Pre-Fall 2022Chloé RTW Spring 2022Chloé RTW Fall 2021 “We know that the environmental impact of fashion is very high, and a lot of companies are tackling it,” Aude Vergne, Chloé’s chief...
ENVIRONMENT
inputmag.com

Fake social media users with AI-generated photos are spreading lies for Russia

The first casualty of war is truth, according to an adage often attributed to U.S. Senator Hiram Johnson in 1917, the year the U.S. entered World War 1. Over a century later, as we live through an event that a senior U.S. defense official dubbed the largest conventional warfare operation in Europe since World War II, warfare erodes truth again.
INTERNET
Vice

Facebook AI Researchers Built a ‘Fashion Map’ With Your Social Media Photos

Artificial intelligence researchers—some of whom are affiliated with Facebook’s parent company Meta and Cornell University—used more than 7 million public, geolocated social media photos from Instagram and Flickr to construct what they’re calling an “underground fashion map” that spans 37 cities. The map can reveal groupings of people within a city, including areas that are the most “trendy” or “progressive,” and builds on an Amazon-funded AI tool called GeoStyle to forecast fashion trends, according to a press release about the research.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

AI-enabled photonic smart garment for movement analysis

Smart textiles are novel solutions for remote healthcare monitoring which involve non-invasive sensors-integrated clothing. Polymer optical fiber (POF) sensors have attractive features for smart textile technology, and combined with Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms increase the potential of intelligent decision-making. This paper presents the development of a fully portable photonic smart garment with 30 multiplexed POF sensors combined with AI algorithms to evaluate the system ability on the activity classification of multiple subjects. Six daily activities are evaluated: standing, sitting, squatting, up-and-down arms, walking and running. A k-nearest neighbors classifier is employed and results from 10 trials of all volunteers presented an accuracy of 94.00 (0.14)%. To achieve an optimal amount of sensors, the principal component analysis is used for one volunteer and results showed an accuracy of 98.14 (0.31)% using 10 sensors, 1.82% lower than using 30 sensors. Cadence and breathing rate were estimated and compared to the data from an inertial measurement unit located on the garment back and the highest error was 2.22%. Shoulder flexion/extension was also evaluated. The proposed approach presented feasibility for activity recognition and movement-related parameters extraction, leading to a system fully optimized, including the number of sensors and wireless communication, for Healthcare 4.0.
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

Unite Us Launches Social Care Payments Platform

– Unite Us, the enterprise technology company providing the digital infrastructure to power integrated health and social care, today announced the launch of its Social Care Payments solution. – Social Care Payments is a first-of-its-kind solution designed to bridge the gap between healthcare funders and community-based organizations (CBOs), enabling social...
MedicalXpress

Using AI in electrocardiogram analysis can improve diagnosis and treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is a leading cause of sudden death in adolescents and initial detection is often difficult. A new UC San Francisco study finds that Artificial Intelligence-enhanced (AI)-Electrocardiograms (ECG) may help identify the condition in its earliest stages and monitor important disease-related changes over time. The research led by...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

