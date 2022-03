The Lincoln County School District will announce March 14 whether or not students and staff will be required to wear masks after the state drops its mandate next month. Gov. Kate Brown said two weeks ago the Oregon Health Authority would lift the requirement to wear masks indoors and in schools on March 31, or perhaps earlier, if the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide drops below 400. On Thursday, Feb. 24, with COVID inpatients dropping below 600, the health authority announced the mandate would end March 19.

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO