Kanye West Holds Kim Kardashian Look-ALike Chaney Jones In His Arms In Cozy Selfie

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
 8 days ago

Things are heating up between Ye and Chaney Jones. The pair cozied up to each other in a new photo, and like usual, Chaney looked identical to Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West popped up on model Chaney Jones‘ Instagram Stories on Monday, February 28, and the pair looked very comfortable together. Ye, 44, and the 24-year-old gorgeous look-alike of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian cozied up to each other in the cute selfie. Kanye stood behind Chaney and lovingly placed his arms around her as she snapped the pic for her 260,000 IG followers to see.

Chaney once again resembled Kim, 41, in the new photo. The model wore a black crop top and a pair of black sunglasses, and her dark brunette hair was eerily similar to that of the SKIM founder’s. Both Kim and Chaney really do love all-black ensembles, as does Kanye.

Amidst his divorce from Kim, Ye’s been hanging out with Chaney a ton. The brunette beauty continues to dress just like Kim, to the point that she was mistaken for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star while at Miami restaurant Makato with Kanye on Feb. 25. “Some people thought that the girl he was with was Kim for a moment,” an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The source also said that Kanye and Chaney’s night out “felt like all business,” and that “nothing made it look like it was a date.”

Kanye and Chaney still have not confirmed or denied the status of their relationship. They first linked up in early February, which is around the time that Ye split from actress Julia Fox, 32, after just six weeks of dating. But as fans know, Kanye’s spent most of his time the past few weeks continuously attacking Kim and her relationship with Pete Davidson, 28, on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09TwUY_0eRbBptP00
Kanye West & Chaney Jones (Photo: MEGA)

Kim and Kanye’s divorce has been ongoing ever since Kim filed in Feb. 2021 after six years of marriage. The mom of four recently filed to become “legally single,” but then Ye tried to block his former wife from obtaining that status. A source told HollywoodLife that Kim “isn’t even concerned” about Kanye’s online attacks, and instead “her main concern is for the safety of Pete” and the wellbeing of her four children — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

Comments / 82

Cynthia Howard
8d ago

he not happy. this is a act..if he was then he would stop the harrassment, grow up and be a man that a mother and children would be proud of

Reply(5)
32
JC
8d ago

If he can’t get her back he looks for someone he thinks he can turn into her or with this one someone that looks like her. He is nota well person!

Reply(1)
22
Sheryl Gamba
7d ago

Other than having dark hair,dressing in all black and big butt.She still doesn't look like Kim.How long before he replaces her clothes to give Kim's style.Shes being used.And she gets the publicity.

Reply
7
