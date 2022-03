Life comes at you pretty fast. Or, in Rivian's case, that's what it felt like for a bunch of vehicle owners staring down five-figure price hikes without warning. Two days after Rivian announced that it was adding new variants to the lineup and raising the price of existing models, on Wednesday the company announced a change in its price-hike policy. According to an email sent to Rivian reservation holders, CEO RJ Scaringe apologized for the abruptness of the initial policy change and promised that people with preorders as of March 1 will be able to buy their vehicles at their earlier price points. Furthermore, anyone who canceled a preorder on or after March 1 will be able to have it reinstated with its original configuration, pricing and delivery estimate.

