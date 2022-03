Call Of Duty and, in particular its free to play battle royale component, Warzone have been under a lot of scrutiny of late. The developers have gone on record to say they f**ked up and now the game is broken. The game was renamed Warzone Pacific to try to rebrand itself as bug free, and even that launch was delayed by over a month. Activision even issued an apology for the state it's in, which is a rarity.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO