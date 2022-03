STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) wants to reinstate monthly stimulus payments of up to $1,250 to households with children. Romney introduced the Family Security Act, which, like the Child Tax Credit, would send payments of $350 per month to families with children up to 5-years-old and $250 per month to families with children between the ages of six and 17.

