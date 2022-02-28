ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s region? Gen 9 location explained

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Game Freak announced Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, there is still mystery surrounding where the RPG’s region will be. Here is everything we know about the Gen 9 location. Pokemon fans around the world were shocked when Game Freak revealed that the ninth generation will be launching at the end of...

GamesRadar+

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters are Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly

The Pokemon Gen 9 starters have been confirmed. In a blog post following the announcement of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Nintendo showed off the games' new starter Pokemon. First up is Sprigatito, a "capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokemon." It's difficult to tell at this point, but there's a touch of the Misdreavus to the cat's design, and the 'Spri' is quite close to 'spirit', leading me to think this could evolve into a Grass/Ghost type, of which there are only four others in the series.
SVG

Everybody's Saying The Same Thing About Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Starters

"Pokemon Scarlet" and "Violet" have officially been announced, and fans are already anticipating what the next generation of "Pokemon" will look like. In general, fans were blown away by the reveal, and some even commented on how it looked more realistic in some ways than any other "Pokemon" title before it. Fans are also already speculating what real-world inspirations "Scarlet" and "Violet" will draw from, with some even suspecting that the games will resemble real-world Spain. However, one thing particularly caught gamers' attention in the "Pokemon" reveal: the starters.
dbltap.com

Why You Should Pick Fuecoco in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Game Freak and The Pokemon Company announced the next in the main series titles during the Pokemon Presents broadcast earlier today, Pokemon Day 2022. In its very first teaser trailer, the company revealed this region’s three starter Pokemon: Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco. We’ve put together a few of the...
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are already worried about what Sprigatito will evolve into

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are already voicing their concerns about starter Sprigatito and whether it will stay on all fours or not. A quick search on Twitter has revealed that several fans are worried about new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starter Sprigatito following in Incineroar’s footsteps and evolving from an adorable kitten into a buff biped. The search term "Sprigatito quadruped" on Twitter contains numerous fans discussing their fears of what the cute grass kitten will evolve into in the upcoming game.
GamesRadar+

Here are all the Pokemon in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, including the starters

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been announced, kicking off the series' ninth generation, and we've rounded up all the Pokemon that showed up in the trailer. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were announced during the recent Pokemon Presents livestream, with a trailer and accompanying description promising a bright open-world approach. That open world seems to mean that Pokemon are once again roaming free in the style of Sword and Shield's Wild Area and Pokemon Legends Arceus' zones, but which mons will we actually get to encounter in this mysterious new region?
