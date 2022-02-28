Russia-Ukraine War: What to know as Russians advance on Kyiv

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – As gasoline prices top $4.00 a gallon at some gas stations in Colorado due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, experts in the energy industry say the impacts of the war on Coloradan’s wallets are likely just beginning. Russia, the aggressor in the war in Ukraine, is one of the top producers of both oil and natural gas. Due to sanctions and other factors associated with the war, including President Joe Biden’s announcement that the United States would cease purchases of Russian fuels, natural gas prices could also cause many basic commodities in the U.S. to become...

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 MINUTES AGO