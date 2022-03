FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The rankings say it all about what Marcelo Mayer could end up being. MLB Pipeline lists him as the No. 9 prospect in baseball and No. 1 for the Red Sox. The 2021 Draft also said plenty. MLB Pipeline had him ranked as the No. 1 prospect going into the Draft. He went fourth overall, and the Red Sox were all too pleased that three teams passed before it was their turn to pick.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO