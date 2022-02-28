ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trigon ships first copper concentrate from its Kombat mine in Namibia

By Vladimir Basov
kitco.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kitco News) – Trigon Metals (TSX-V:TM) today announced the first shipments of copper concentrate from its Kombat copper mine in Namibia. The company said that the first truck load contained 31 dry metric tonnes of concentrate, grading 20.41% copper and 265 g/t silver. The truckload is the first...

