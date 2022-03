For more than 100 years, the building that housed the artifacts and exhibits of the Superior Historical Museum stood strong in east Boulder County. The structure, which was originally used as a house in the industrial mine camp near Coal Creek in the early 1900s, witnessed the golden years of the coal industry in Superior; the closure of the mines in 1945; and survived two relocations from Broomfield and back in the early 2000s.

SUPERIOR, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO