ATLANTA — Varana King said she was excited to vote early with her husband, Gregory, in the presidential election last fall. But when they arrived at the South Cobb Regional Library in Mableton, Georgia, at 9 a.m., she said, there were at least 1,500 people already in line. More than eight hours later, the couple — both of whom served in the U.S. Army — finally cast their ballots.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO