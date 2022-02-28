ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
February 28, 2022

The Voice
The Voice
 8 days ago

Ask Grandpa: On finding positive results from negativity. Editor’s note: Recently in The Voice, the announcement...

thevoice.us

The Voice

Fate, opportunity, two books, 40 columns, fully busy

What is meant to be, will be. When opportunity knocks, you have to answer the door. Because it will not knock again. Last Spring a mutual FB friend posted on my Naperville book and another friend saw it. It was former Woodridge mayor of 32 years, Bill Murphy who contacted me and inquired if I would write a history of Woodridge?
WOODRIDGE, IL
The Voice

March 8, 2022

Government OpinionGovernment overreachJohn W. WhiteheadNisha WhiteheadRutherford Institute. On reasons to shift power back to, ‘we the people’ today. By John W. Whitehead & Nisha Whitehead “Never has our future been more unpredictable, never have we depended so much on political forces that cannot be trusted to follow the rules of common sense and self-interest—forces that look like sheer insanity, if judged by the standards of other centuries.” —Hannah...
POLITICS
The Voice

Ask Grandpa: Answers to questions on previous columns

Editor’s note: Recently in The Voice, the announcement was made of the death of the conductor of the column, Ask Grandpa, which provided readers with 503 weeks of sage advice, humor, and continuity. Below is the repeat of the March 11, 2021 column. The Voice will continue to offer previous columns. We invite special requests of previous columns.
RELIGION
Aurora, IL
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

