Davis leads charge as Lions finish off Bulldogs

JACKSON – The Man came around in the second half.

Zae Davis scored 15 of his 19 points after halftime to propel Biggersville past Bay Springs 66-53 in the Class 1A boys semifinals on Monday.

He got nine of those points in the third quarter, when the Lions (28-2) broke open a tight game.

“Zae’s the man. Zae’s the man,” Biggersville coach Cliff Little said. “Of course, we’ve got a bunch of men out there.”

The Lions will seek a second-straight state championship when they meet H.W. Byers at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Biggersville led 24-21 at halftime, and it was 28-28 when Davis dropped in a floater to retake the lead. That sparked a 17-4 run, and the Lions led 45-32 entering the fourth quarter.

“First half I wasn’t attacking a lot,” Davis said. “My team needed me to step up, and I did it that second half.”

Brooks Brand broke out of a mini-slump during the run by knocking down a pair of 3-pointers, the second one just before the quarter ended.

Brand finished with 15 points and made 5 of 10 from behind the arc.

The rest of the Lions followed Davis and Brand’s example. After making just 33.3% from the field in the first half, Biggersville made 70.6% in the second.

Dylan Rowsey had 13 points and also grabbed 12 rebounds.

“This team right here, it coaches itself. I don’t have the words for them, because they’re so special,” Little said.

Tashun Pierce led Bay Springs (25-2) with 22 points. The Bulldogs, who entered the contest with a 16-game winning streak, shot 38.5% from the floor.

Biggersville won the rebounding battle, 36-27.

Three-Pointers

Turning Point: Davis scored seven points and Brand six during the 17-4 run.

Point Maker: Davis shot 6 of 10 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free throw line.

Talking Point: “The job’s not finished.” – Little