ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Davis leads charge as Lions finish off Bulldogs

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t8YcD_0eRb7MGh00

JACKSON – The Man came around in the second half.

Zae Davis scored 15 of his 19 points after halftime to propel Biggersville past Bay Springs 66-53 in the Class 1A boys semifinals on Monday.

He got nine of those points in the third quarter, when the Lions (28-2) broke open a tight game.

“Zae’s the man. Zae’s the man,” Biggersville coach Cliff Little said. “Of course, we’ve got a bunch of men out there.”

The Lions will seek a second-straight state championship when they meet H.W. Byers at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Biggersville led 24-21 at halftime, and it was 28-28 when Davis dropped in a floater to retake the lead. That sparked a 17-4 run, and the Lions led 45-32 entering the fourth quarter.

“First half I wasn’t attacking a lot,” Davis said. “My team needed me to step up, and I did it that second half.”

Brooks Brand broke out of a mini-slump during the run by knocking down a pair of 3-pointers, the second one just before the quarter ended.

Brand finished with 15 points and made 5 of 10 from behind the arc.

The rest of the Lions followed Davis and Brand’s example. After making just 33.3% from the field in the first half, Biggersville made 70.6% in the second.

Dylan Rowsey had 13 points and also grabbed 12 rebounds.

“This team right here, it coaches itself. I don’t have the words for them, because they’re so special,” Little said.

Tashun Pierce led Bay Springs (25-2) with 22 points. The Bulldogs, who entered the contest with a 16-game winning streak, shot 38.5% from the floor.

Biggersville won the rebounding battle, 36-27.

Three-Pointers

Turning Point: Davis scored seven points and Brand six during the 17-4 run.

Point Maker: Davis shot 6 of 10 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free throw line.

Talking Point: “The job’s not finished.” – Little

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Ole Miss-Memphis postponed due to poor weather

OXFORD — No. 2 Ole Miss baseball's home matchup with Memphis scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed due to poor weather in the forecast. The game has been rescheduled for March 23 at 6:30 p.m. The teams will play against each other on consecutive days, as they were already scheduled to play March 22 in Memphis. Tickets purchased for Tuesday's game will be used for the March 23 game.
SPORTS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
9K+
Followers
276
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy