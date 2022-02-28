ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Rogan Criticized for Sharing Fake Photo of Steven Seagal Joining Russian Forces

By Allison Hambrick
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joe Rogan again found himself in hot water after he shared a false CNN headline which claimed that Steven Seagal joined Russian special forces. “If I had to guess the plot of this f–ked up movie we’re living through I would say we are about 14 hours from the arrival of...

Steven Seagal Speaks Out About Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Following Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine, American actor, screenwriter, and martial artist Steven Seagal has officially addressed the situation. During an interview with Fox News Digital on Monday (February 28th), Steven Seagal states that most people have friends and family in Russia, as well as Ukraine. “I look at both as one family and really believe it is an outside entity spending huge sums of money on propaganda. To provoke the two countries to be at odds with each other.”
