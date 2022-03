The hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” has a cast littered with big-name stars like Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes. But “Yellowstone” also has a number of lesser-known actors that are excellent in their roles on the show. A tremendous supporting cast is one of the elements that makes “Yellowstone” one of the most-watched shows on television. The series continues adding to its cast as the seasons roll by, collecting more and more talent for key roles. One underrated actor playing a key role in “Yellowstone” is Timothy Carhart. The seasoned actor plays Montana Attorney General Mike Stewart or A.G. Stewart. As Attorney General, Stewart sits near the top of Montana’s political ladder. Carhart has been with the show since the beginning, making his first appearance in season one. He only makes sporadic appearances and is often seen with Montana Governor Lynelle Perry. He’s had many dealings with Jamie Dutton, including recruiting him to run for political office.

