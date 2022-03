Scottish philosopher Thomas Carlyle described sarcasm as “the language of the devil.” And the always quotable Oscar Wilde called it the “lowest form of humor.”. But we’re now so awash in snide comments and snarky remarks that it’s become hip to brag about how sarcastic you are. How else to explain online dating profiles where would-be suitors tout their “sarcastic wit” as an asset or describe themselves as being “fluent in sarcasm.” Or the multitude of T-shirts and coffee mugs where you can advertise to the world, “Sarcasm is my love language,” or “I’ll stop being sarcastic when you stop being stupid” or “Sarcasm: It’s how I hug.”

