Indianapolis, IN

There’s An Indoor Nerf Arena In Indianapolis That Your Kids Will Love

By Travis Sams
 4 days ago
If your kid (or you) love having Nerf wars at home, there's a whole indoor arena dedicated to that in Indianapolis that you have to check out. It's crazy to think about how popular Nerf guns still are among kids. These things were a blast when I was growing up in...

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

