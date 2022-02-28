ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic nomination to SCOTUS

By JASON SWINDLE
times-georgian.com
 8 days ago

Recently, Joe Biden nominated Ketanji Jackson to the Supreme Court. If confirmed by the...

www.times-georgian.com

Central Illinois Proud

Locals react to historic Supreme Court nomination

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In a historic first, President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Jackson, 51, currently sits on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, a position she was confirmed to last year. “It’s hugely significant to have the first black...
PEORIA, IL
St. Louis American

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination signals historic change

I watched anxiously as President Joe Biden approached the podium flanked by two Black women. President Biden was about to make history — yet again. With Vice President Kamala Harris by his side, the first woman of color to serve in the role, the announcement that was weeks in the making was finally spoken into existence. Within minutes of their entrance into the grand hall, a milestone over 200 years in the making was official. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first Black woman nominee for a seat on the United States Supreme Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

MSNBC's Chuck Todd: Voters who believe Putin wouldn't have invaded Ukraine under Trump aren't based on 'logic'

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd suggested that voters are wrong to believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if President Trump was still in office. With Russia launching its attacks on Ukraine, many of President Biden's critics have alleged that such an invasion would not have occurred under the Trump presidency, pointing to the aggression Putin took under Presidents George W. Bush and Obama with the 2008 invasion of Georgia and the 2014 annexation of Crimea while making no similar moves during the past administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

