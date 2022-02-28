ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Rafael Fiziev out of UFC 272 because of COVID-19; replacement sought for Rafael dos Anjos

By Danny Segura
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVY4H_0eRb4CPE00

Rising UFC lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev won’t be competing this weekend at UFC 272.

Fiziev has been forced to withdraw from his bout against former champion Rafael dos Anjos, which was scheduled as the co-main event Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fiziev tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms.

Fiziev (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) confirmed he was out on Twitter after Ariel Helwani broke the news Monday.

“I’m devastated to announce that I’m out of the fight,” Fiziev wrote. “I had a great camp and was ready to put on the show, I flew all the way to Vegas from Thailand just to get sick with covid, for 3 days I’m in hotel bed with fever, bones pain and cough.

“I called out RDA and I still want that fight when my health will allow me to compete again. Apologies to him, but saying that I was faking it is complete nonsense. Time will put everything in place”

The UFC is currently trying to keep dos Anjos (31-13 MMA, 19-11 UFC) on the card and in search of a short-notice replacement.

Renato Moicano’s management informed MMA Junkie’s Nolan King that the Brazilian is interested in stepping in on short notice and has let the UFC know about his interest. Moicano last fought Feb. 12 at UFC 271, submitting Alexander Hernandez in the second round.

Dos Anjos indicated during his appearance on “The MMA Hour” that he’s willing to fight somebody on short notice.

“I’m always ready to fight anybody. Paul Felder was a last-minute replacement for Islam on fight wee, as well,” dos Anjos said. “… I’m a fighter. I know I have to be careful with the fights that I take, that I pick right now because at this stage of my career a loss is not going to be good right now. It’s my third title run, but I’m a fighter, and I’m always ready for anybody.”

Dos Anjos hasn’t competed since beating Felder, who took the fight on five days’ notice, in November 2020.

Below is the updated line up for UFC 272:

  • Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal
  • Rafael dos Anjos vs. opponent TBA
  • Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell
  • Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira
  • Greg Hardy vs. Serghei Spivac
  • Jamie Mullarkey vs. Jalin Turner
  • Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan
  • Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
  • Mariya Agapova vs. Maryna Moroz
  • Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
  • Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
  • Ludovit Klein vs. Devonte Smith
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Rafael dos Anjos' win, non-stoppage vs. Renato Moicano at UFC 272

Rafael dos Anjos overcame a fight week change of opponent to Renato Moicano and emerged victorious from the UFC 272 co-main event. Former UFC champ dos Anjos (32-13 MMA, 20-11 UFC) finally returned to competition after being out since November 2020 and secured a unanimous decision victory over Moicano (16-5-1 MMA, 8-5 UFC), who stepped in for Rafael Fiziev on short notice for the 160-pound catchweight fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renato Moicano
Person
Rafael Dos Anjos
Person
Colby Covington
Person
Edson Barboza
Person
Paul Felder
Person
Ariel Helwani
Person
Alexander Hernandez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Ufc 272#Time#Brazilian#Islam
wrestlingrumors.net

“Serious” Injury Takes Place At AEW Revolution

You never want to see what. There are all kinds of matches in wrestling and some of them can be incredibly dangerous. While a wrestler can be hurt in any kind of match, there are certain matches that crank up the risk even higher. That can lead to a variety of injuries and now it seems that one such match might have led to an injury that could put a star on the shelf.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

84K+
Followers
130K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy