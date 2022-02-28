ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seatac, WA

Highline Public Schools seeking Graphic Designer to design Tyee and Chinook Logos

SeaTac Blog
SeaTac Blog
 8 days ago

This fall, the communities of Chinook Middle School and Tyee High School of Highline Public Schools selected new mascots – and this spring, they’ll work to design new school logos representing the Tyee Titans and the Chinook Dragons.

Are you a Graphic Designer interested in working on this project? Highline is seeking a graphic designer to give life to these new mascots. Read about the scope, deliverables and requirements and submit interest by March 11, 2022.

“Highline’s goal is to have new logos selected by the end of the school year. School committees composed of staff and students will steer the process,” the district said. “Students, staff, alumni and families will have an opportunity to be part of the process via input surveys and events.”

The new mascots were prompted by a state law requiring schools to change mascots, logos, or team names that used Native names, symbols or images.

Read more about the logo project on Highline’s website. Graphic designers can submit an application of interest online.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

How Biden came around to banning Russian gas and oil

The White House knows it risks a serious political hit if gas prices continue to rise. But on Tuesday, President Biden decided the risk was worth it in order to punish Moscow further for its war in Ukraine and to respond to bipartisan calls to cut off Russia oil and gas.
POTUS
NBC News

Ukraine evacuates civilians from besieged city as 2 million flee Russian assault

Ukraine accused Russia of targeting civilians as it began evacuating residents Tuesday from the besieged city of Sumy along the first safe corridor created since Moscow invaded its democratic neighbor nearly two weeks ago, sparking the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. The Biden administration hit Moscow...
POLITICS
CNN

Pentagon says Polish proposal to transfer jets to US to give to Ukraine isn't 'tenable'

(CNN) — The Pentagon on Tuesday evening dismissed Poland's proposal floated hours earlier to transfer its MiG-29 fighter jets to the United States for delivery to Ukraine. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement that the Pentagon did not believe Poland's proposal was "tenable," just hours after Polish officials released a statement saying the government was ready to deploy all of its MiG-29 fighter jets to US Air Force's Rammstein Air Base in Germany so they could then be provided to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seatac, WA
Local
Washington Education
City
Chinook, WA
DFW Community News

Guy Reffitt, first January 6 defendant to stand trial, found guilty on all charges

Washington – A Texas man accused of allegedly bringing a semiautomatic pistol to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, interfering with police, and then telling his children that "traitors get shot" when they wanted to turn him into authorities, was found guilty Tuesday on all charges. The jury took less than four hours to deliberate in the first January 6 case to go to trial.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Graphic Designers#High School#Chinook Logos#Chinook Middle School#The Tyee Titans#Native
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
SeaTac Blog

SeaTac Blog

193
Followers
609
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for SeaTac, WA

 https://seatacblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy