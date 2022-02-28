ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Hill, FL

Florida man faces murder charge after failed suicide pact

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ELCA_0eRb3ELj00

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 23-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the death of his girlfriend after surviving an apparent murder-suicide pact in Holly Hill, AP reports.

Alec Almanzar is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Ayadalis Chalas at the Hot Shot Shooting Range on October 7, officials said.

The pair went to the shooting range and rented a 9mm Glock handgun from the business that afternoon, Holly Hill police Lt. Chris Yates told The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

“Basically, they just put their heads together and he shot into her head,” Yates said on Thursday. “The bullet went through her head into his head.”

Yates said a suicide note wasn’t found.

According to surveillance video from the shooting range, the couple asked for two targets and obtained eye and ear protection and a box of ammunition before heading to the shooting lanes.

A camera recorded Almanzar talking to Chalas as he loaded the firearm and then fired at the targets one at a time.

He then positioned himself so the right side of his head was touching the left side of Chalas’ head, the newspaper reported. He pointed the gun and pulled the trigger. But the gun misfired.

After checking the gun, he then fired three shots at the target before firing at Chalas’ head as his head touched hers, police said.

Chalas was dead when rescue workers arrived. Almanzar was sitting in a chair with a compress on his head.

After he was released from the hospital on Dec. 15, Almanzar went with his family to New York. He was extradited back to Florida to face second-degree murder charges, Yates said.

“They knew that the charges were coming down,” Yates told the newspaper. “Now he is back in our custody and will be facing the charges.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

How Biden came around to banning Russian gas and oil

The White House knows it risks a serious political hit if gas prices continue to rise. But on Tuesday, President Biden decided the risk was worth it in order to punish Moscow further for its war in Ukraine and to respond to bipartisan calls to cut off Russia oil and gas.
POTUS
NBC News

Ukraine evacuates civilians from besieged city as 2 million flee Russian assault

Ukraine accused Russia of targeting civilians as it began evacuating residents Tuesday from the besieged city of Sumy along the first safe corridor created since Moscow invaded its democratic neighbor nearly two weeks ago, sparking the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. The Biden administration hit Moscow...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holly Hill, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Holly Hill, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CNN

Pentagon says Polish proposal to transfer jets to US to give to Ukraine isn’t ‘tenable’

CNN — The Pentagon on Tuesday evening dismissed Poland’s proposal floated hours earlier to transfer its MiG-29 fighter jets to the United States for delivery to Ukraine. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement that the Pentagon did not believe Poland’s proposal was “tenable,” just hours after Polish officials released a statement saying the government was ready to deploy all of its MiG-29 fighter jets to US Air Force’s Rammstein Air Base in Germany so they could then be provided to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
MILITARY
DFW Community News

Guy Reffitt, first January 6 defendant to stand trial, found guilty on all charges

Washington – A Texas man accused of allegedly bringing a semiautomatic pistol to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, interfering with police, and then telling his children that "traitors get shot" when they wanted to turn him into authorities, was found guilty Tuesday on all charges. The jury took less than four hours to deliberate in the first January 6 case to go to trial.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Suicide Pact#Suicide Note#Glock#Ap
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy