Food & Drinks

Mardi Gras Cupcakes

kellysthoughtsonthings.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMardi Gras is coming up and what better way to celebrate than with these decadent and vibrant Mardi Gras cupcakes! They are fun and colorful, fluffy and delicious. These sweet treats are the perfect dessert idea for your Mardi Gras party. This Mardi Gras dessert is easy to make, can be...

kellysthoughtsonthings.com

The Daily South

Texas Sheet Cake Cookies

For a classic Southern confection, you can't beat the Texas Sheet Cake. This classic dessert is a simple one-bowl chocolate cake (no creaming or layers involved) and with a stovetop chocolate-pecan frosting poured over the warm cake. How can you top that? With a few extra steps, you can turn this sweet treat into Texas Sheet Cake Cookies. And while you are at it, take it up a notch with the addition of chopped candies on top. These impressive and delicious cookies make wonderful food gifts, and you will surely want to add the recipe to your next cookie exchange party. Using a box cake mix (we like Betty Crocker Super Moist Dark Chocolate Cake Mix) for the cookie dough is a great time saver. For the prettiest presentation, dip and top the cookies in batches of 7 or 8 to ensure the chocolate coating is still wet enough to allow the candy, pecans, and salt to adhere well.
FOOD & DRINKS
Herald Community Newspapers

Smoked Sausage Classic Jambalaya

(NAPSI)—Mardi Gras is back—Fat Tuesday is March 1—and Jambalaya is an excellent savory recipe to enjoy the return of this ultimate celebration. You can try your hand at the classic New Orleans dish, using the “trinity” (onions, bell pepper and celery), tomatoes, chicken and Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage, available at Walmart and Kroger. Crunched for time? Use the quick and easy Zatarain’s Jambalaya mix instead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
butterwithasideofbread.com

ORANGE CREAMSICLE POKE CAKE

Orange Creamsicle Poke Cake made with a white cake mix, orange soda, orange Jello and vanilla pudding! Fun and fruity cake recipe that is perfect for a crowd!. We love poke cakes and this one is absolutely amazing. It’s ready to hit the dessert table at your next BBQ, potluck, or holiday family gathering. Made with a few simple ingredients and kept chilled in the fridge, it’s the perfect way to cool down after a hot day in the sun!
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Moist Éclair Chocolate Cake Recipe

This no-bake chocolate éclair cake is one of my personal favorite cake recipes. It is rich, creamy and chocolatey plus it is very easy to prepare. Surprise your family or friends this weekend with a generous slice of this delicious no-bake chocolate éclair cake. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Scotch Eggs

If you’re a savory breakfast person like me, a Scotch egg is a perfect food. The U.K. dish consists of a boiled egg that’s been peeled, covered in breakfast sausage, then breaded and deep-fried. It’s the perfect high-protein breakfast or snack. What Does a Scotch Egg Taste...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Easy Italian Lemon Butter Bars Recipe

These Italian lemon butter bars are so soft, creamy and delicious! Plus, they are very simple and easy to prepare. You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus around 40 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 20. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1½ cups all-purpose flour. ½...
RECIPES
DFW Community News

Quick And Easy King Cake Recipe For Mardi Gras

Fat Tuesday is different this year, but you can make the best of it with good food–like this quick and easy King Cake recipe for Mardi Gras!. King Cake is the first Mardi Gras dessert that I think of each year. It’s basically a circular coffee cake. The...
RECIPES
fitfoodiefinds.com

Delicious Pan Seared Scallops

These perfectly cooked pan seared scallops take less than 5 minutes to cook and are topped with a delicious fresh herbs and garlic for the ultimate easy dinner. We aren’t lying when we say cooking scallops can be easy and fun!. Tips for pan seared scallops. You can use...
RECIPES
DFW Community News

Mexican Lasagna

You know those nights when the kids want tacos, but you want lasagna? Make Mexican lasagna, and problem solved!. Move over ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, and olive oil, there is a new lasagna in town!. This Mexican lasagna recipe, aka taco lasagna recipe, is a family favorite in my house....
RECIPES
KGUN 9

These New Ice Cream Bars Look And Taste Like Doughnuts

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’re gearing up for warmer weather early, you’re going to want to try...
FOOD & DRINKS
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect chicken soup, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. It’s the dead of winter. Maybe you’ve just finished shoveling snow. Or scraping ice off the windshield. Or salting the driveway. Or maybe you’re just shivering in the...
RECIPES
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's Luscious Banana Cream Pie Recipe Is the Best Way to Use Up Ripe Bananas

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re anything like us, then every time you have a bunch of bananas that starts to get a little overripe, you immediately go into banana bread baking mode. But that also means that, if you’re anything like us, you’re kind of sick of banana bread, because you almost never know what else to do with a whole bunch of bananas. So, when we saw Martha Stewart’s banana cream pie recipe posted to...
RECIPES
DFW Community News

Easy Homemade Bisquick Mix Recipe

You can make so many different things with this homemade Bisquick mix, from pancakes, to biscuits, to strawberry shortcake!. There’s no need to buy the boxed version when you can make your own Bisquick mix substitute, that makes the richest, buttery, melt-in-your-mouth biscuits!. What Ingredients Do I Need To...
RECIPES
The Mint Hill Times

Fat Tuesday Shrimp Creole

CHARLOTTE – As you read this, Fat Tuesday, sometimes called Shrove Tuesday will be soon upon us. Traditionally, many of us would consume those items that may be forbidden during the season of Lent. This tomato-based saucy Shrimp Creole will teleport you to the balcony-lined streets of New Orleans. The flavors of gumbo file powder, roasted peppers and onions along with the accent of Worcestershire illuminates this dish to the Mardi Gras level. Serving this with buttered white rice and a cold beverage will pay credence to those on Bourbon Street celebrating. So break out your beads and Zydeco music and get ready to make some taste memories! Enjoy ~
RECIPES

