A Trader Joe’s Check-in

Trader Joe's is adding another pasta alternative to its roster, this time in the form of kohlrabi vegetable "pasta." An Instagram account posted the product, noting that it's a gluten-free, low-carb, pasta-like option. "Kohlrabi cold has a crunch like cabbage but when sautéed (or microwaved) it becomes tender and noodley!" the caption said. The product retails for $3.29 per package, and can be easily steamed in the bag, then used in any recipe that calls for pasta It's also commonly used in soups, stir-frys, and salads.
