Walt Disney World has been in a bit of a transitional period of late. Crowds are growing thicker in the theme parks as the world gets closer to returning to normal procedures and masks are no longer as necessary as they once were. The parks have made a lot of changes in the nearly two-year period since the great shutdown of 2020 happened, getting rid of Fastpasses at Disneyland and World, adding a new paid Genie app and more. Regardless, there may be some growing pains, as the parks remain crowded and wait times recently have led to some disgruntled fans online.

