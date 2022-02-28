ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TREASURIES-Yields drop as Russia-Ukraine tensions rise, West ramps up sanctions

By Karen Brettell
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Adds comments from Fed's Bostic, inflation expectations, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Monday as the West ramped up sanctions against Russia over its Ukraine invasion, including blocking banks from the SWIFT global payments system, boosting demand for safe-haven debt. Russia's central bank more than doubled its key policy rate on Monday and introduced some capital controls as the country faced deepening economic isolation, but its governor said sanctions had stopped it selling foreign currency to prop up the rouble. Concerns about how the sanctions could impact market liquidity have boosted demand for Treasuries, even as investors also fret that yields will rise as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to tackle stubbornly high inflation. “The market’s kind of caught between the geopolitical issues and the Fed tightening,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. “I don’t think the Fed will not raise rates because of what’s going on in Russia and Ukraine, but I do feel they certainly might comment on the fact that we do have these geopolitical tensions and we might have to wait and see how things go,” di Galoma said. Benchmark 10-year note yields dropped 15 basis points to 1.835%, the lowest since Feb. 4. It's the largest one-day drop in yields since Nov. 26. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes steepened two basis points to 41 basis points. Borrowing costs for dollars in currency derivatives markets also rose sharply, with the three-month cross-currency swaps for euro-dollar reaching their widest level since March 2020. Inflation expectations increased on concerns that a shortage of oil and other commodities will add to already high price pressures. Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), which reflect expected annual inflation, rose to 3.08%, from 2.99% on Friday. Fed funds futures traders are fully pricing in a rate hike of at least 25 basis points at the Fed’s meeting on March 15-16, though the odds of a 50 basis point increase have fallen to only 7%. Still, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Monday that the Fed could need to raise interest rates by a half percentage point if economic data between now and then shows high inflation persisting. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before Congress on March 2 and March 3. Data on Monday showed that the U.S. trade deficit in goods widened sharply to a record high in January amid an increase in imports as businesses continued to replenish depleted inventories. This week’s major U.S. economic release will be Friday’s jobs report for February. February 28 Monday 3:01PM New York / 2001 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.3175 0.3222 -0.026 Six-month bills 0.6475 0.6586 -0.051 Two-year note 100-35/256 1.4303 -0.156 Three-year note 99-170/256 1.6165 -0.163 Five-year note 100-190/256 1.7194 -0.166 Seven-year note 100-96/256 1.8177 -0.159 10-year note 100-92/256 1.8353 -0.149 20-year bond 101-244/256 2.2529 -0.123 30-year bond 101-164/256 2.1752 -0.121 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 18.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -21.25 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Yoruk Bahceli in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Andrea Ricci)

