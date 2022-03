Tracking tags have blown up in popularity since Apple introduced its AirTags last year. The concept of the device is absurdly simple — strap it onto something you don't want to lose, and through a combination of local tracking and crowdsourcing the help of nearby iPhones on Apple's "Find My" network, you should never misplace it again. But Apple is very aware that AirTags can have other shady uses, and is now taking steps to stop it — or at least, politely advise users to not do illegal things.

