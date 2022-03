Get your Pokéballs ready because a brand new adventure in the world of catching, collecting, and battling is upon us. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the ninth-generation title of the beloved monster-taming series and is taking cues from all the past games to create what looks to be the most ambitious title in the series’ history. There’s still a lot waiting to be discovered about this new game, such as the name of the new region and what the story might be, but we do know that it will be a fully open-world experience where you will be able to observe Pokémon in the wild, just like you could in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO