We have the full list of Pokemon to be featured in this month's weekly Pokemon GO Spotlight events. March and the "Season of Alola" have both officially begun in Pokemon GO, bringing with them a host of new content including Raids, Research, and even new additions to the PokeDex. Trainers are already gearing up for everything this next segment has in store for them, from catching the new Alolan starters to planning their routes for Community Day. To that end, we've been able to secure the full list of Spotlight Hour features including the chosen Pokemon and the participation reward.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO