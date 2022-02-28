RideKC Bike is Back for the 2022 Season on March 1

We are pleased to announce that the 2022 season for electric bikes in Wyandotte County and Kansas City, KS is starting today! Last year, the Unified Government launched RideKC Bike with several stations in Rosedale and one at the Municipal Building in Downtown KCK. This year's launch will coincide with the opening of the season across other Kansas municipalities.

This year, we will be launching our ninth bike hub in Rosedale at the site of the new Friendship Inn, just south of 43rd Avenue on Rainbow Boulevard. Additionally, the Woodside Racquet Club has joined the regional bikeshare system and will have a new bike hub outside their main entrance on 47th Place. We are working towards placing the tenth bike hub at a proposed development at 36th Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard.

About RideKC Bike

RideKC Bike is bringing a new transportation option back to KCK: electric-assist bike share! Together with BikeWalkKC and Drop Mobility, RideKC Bike Electric-Assist offers riders a boost up hills and quick trips when your own two feet just can't move fast enough.

E-Bike Pricing:

Walk-up registration: $1.00 to unlock and 15 cents per minute.

24-hour pass: $15, take unlimited rides, each up to 4 hours. Unlock fees are waived. Additional minutes are charged at the same rate as pay-as-you-go trips. Expires 24 hours after purchase.

30-day membership: $39. No unlock fees. Includes 80 minutes of free riding time per day.

90-day membership: $99. No unlock fees. Includes 80 minutes of free riding time per day.

Annual membership: $149. No unlock fees. Includes 80 minutes of free riding time per day.

Hours of Operation:

24-hours a day, seven days a week

E-Bike Features

Electric-assist motors, perfect for KC’s hills

On-board GPS helps riders locate bikes easily

“Lock-to” technology keeps the bikes organized, safe, and convenient

Pause trips to keep a bike on hold while it’s parked

E-Bike How To

Use the RideKC Bike app to locate bikes Scan the bar code on the back of the bike to rent and unlock a bike The e-bike motor provides an extra boost of power whenever you are pedaling Return the bike to any designated bike share station or other “hub” shown in the app

Ridership in Kansas City, KS got off to a bit of a slow start, but steadily gained momentum throughout the year. Ridership on Unified Government bikes in the 3rd quarter was 56% higher than in the 2nd quarter, and the final months of the season were some of the top performing months to date. Other challenges also contributed to the slow start such as the ongoing pandemic and not having KU Med fully back on campus. Once they are back, those two hubs on site should see a significant increase in traffic. There was also a high rate of cross traffic, with Unified Government bikes traveling to other municipalities like Kansas City, MO and Johnson County. While trips to Johnson County were less frequent, trips across the state line to Missouri made up 17% of total trips.

Rider Trends:

Average Trip Duration: 21 minutes

% of Trips Traveling Across Regional Boundaries: 17%

Ridership Peak Time: 1-5PM

Weekday Performance Rank:

Fridays Sundays Saturdays Tuesdays Thursdays Wednesdays Mondays

Top Five Hubs of 2021 (most trips started):

Southwest Boulevard and 8th Rosedale Park Fisher Park Southwest Boulevard and Iowa 39th Street and KU Med

