Warning: This article contains spoilers from episodes 1-10 of season 2 of Love Is Blind. If you’ve been binge-watching season 2 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind, then you already know that Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen are a fan-favorite couple! The 29-year-old consulting manager and the 32-year-old Chicago-based real estate agent had their ups and downs in the pods — ahem, Shayne’s connection with contestant Shaina Hurley — however, they ended up getting engaged in episode 3. Question is, are Natalie and Shayne still together after the season finale? Keep reading to learn more about their relationship status!

