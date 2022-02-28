ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, IN

2 dead after crash near Mooresville during police chase

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man being pursued by suburban Indianapolis police was killed along with a second motorist when the man ran a red light and crashed into another car at an intersection, police said.

Mooresville police said officers tried to pull over a vehicle about 9:30 p.m. Sunday for a traffic violation along State 67 just southwest of Indianapolis. The motorist initially stopped but he then made a U-turn as officers approached his vehicle and drove off at a high rate of speed, police said.

Police said the man refused to stop and tried to evade officers while driving north on State Road 67. The motorist then ran a red light at an intersection and crashed into another vehicle, causing both vehicles to catch fire.

Officers helped pull both drivers out of their vehicles but they were both pronounced dead at an Indianapolis hospital, police said.

Their identities have not be released, but police said the driver of the vehicle officers had been pursuing was a 41-year-old man, and the driver of the other vehicle was a 62-year-old woman.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Police: 3 Missouri officers, suspect wounded in shooting

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Three Joplin police officers and a suspect were wounded Tuesday in a shooting in the southwest Missouri city, police said. Assistant Police Chief Brian Lewis said the officers responded to a disturbance about 1:30 p.m. in Joplin. Lewis said they encountered a suspect and shots were exchanged, injuring two officers, Joplin-area media reported.
JOPLIN, MO
The Associated Press

Fire company member hurt in fall in firehouse

CLAYTON, Del. (AP) — A member of a Delaware fire company was injured when he fell 25 feet while cleaning the firehouse on Monday, an official said. Clayton Fire Company spokesman Kevin Wilson said in a news release that a member was on a scissor lift Monday evening while cleaning the fire engine room bay, the News Journal reported. When the bay door opened and knocked the scissor lift over, the member fell about 25 feet and hit his head on the bumper of a piece of fire apparatus, Wilson said.
CLAYTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Mooresville, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Cars
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Mooresville, IN
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

793K+
Followers
399K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy