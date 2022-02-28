2 dead after crash near Mooresville during police chase

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man being pursued by suburban Indianapolis police was killed along with a second motorist when the man ran a red light and crashed into another car at an intersection, police said.

Mooresville police said officers tried to pull over a vehicle about 9:30 p.m. Sunday for a traffic violation along State 67 just southwest of Indianapolis. The motorist initially stopped but he then made a U-turn as officers approached his vehicle and drove off at a high rate of speed, police said.

Police said the man refused to stop and tried to evade officers while driving north on State Road 67. The motorist then ran a red light at an intersection and crashed into another vehicle, causing both vehicles to catch fire.

Officers helped pull both drivers out of their vehicles but they were both pronounced dead at an Indianapolis hospital, police said.

Their identities have not be released, but police said the driver of the vehicle officers had been pursuing was a 41-year-old man, and the driver of the other vehicle was a 62-year-old woman.