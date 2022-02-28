ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumors that Apple is working on a foldable MacBook continue to grow

By Allisa James
TechRadar
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rumors have been surfacing recently about Apple's future MacBook, mainly that it would be one large foldable screen similar to the rumored foldable iPhone delayed until 2025. Thanks to the grapevine, we now have more details on some of the MacBook’s purported features. Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter...

