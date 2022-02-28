Bryce Harper Hits Up Yomiuri Giants Amid Lockout

It appears Major League Baseball's lockout is going to continue to drag on. Opening Day will be canceled if the two sides don't come to an agreement by the end of Monday and the league's owners are reportedly willing to give up a month of games to win this fight. Bryce Harper seems pretty fed up and he's ready to go play in Japan.

The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder took to his Instagram account on Monday and posted the following:

I mean, I'd pay great money to watch Harper demolish NPL pitching. The Yomiuri Giants are basically Japan's version of the New York Yankees. The Tokyo-based team has won 22 Japan Series championships. Japan's Babe Ruth, Sadaharu Oh, played for the franchise for 22 seasons. Harper would look good in that uni.

Obviously this is tongue-in-cheek from Harper, but even making this joke shows that MLB's player don't think they'll be playing any time soon. And that's terrible news for fans.