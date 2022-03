SPOKANE, Wash. - Whitworth women's basketball head coach Joial Griffith has submitted her resignation, according to Tim Demant, the Pirates’ Director of Athletics. “We thank Joial for the time and energy she committed to our women’s basketball program over the last four years, and we wish her only the best as she moves forward in her career,” Demant said.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO