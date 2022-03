OnePlus phones will not get the previously announced “unified OS.”. The company has decided to stick to Oxygen OS for its global devices outside of China. OnePlus phones are already running Oppo’s Color OS in China. Meanwhile, global models were supposed to get the new integrated operating system, starting with the company’s first flagship of the year. OnePlus had even said that older devices will also jump on the so-called unified OS with the major Android update of 2022, aka Android 13. Clearly, those plans didn’t work out for the company.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO