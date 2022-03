Apple is putting stalkers who abuse AirTags on notice. Apple’s fourth beta of its iOS 15.4 has just been released and was confirmed by 9to5Mac to feature an anti-stalking alert when users set up an AirTag. This new privacy notice warns that you’re only supposed to use the AirTags for your own belongings and that tracking someone without their consent is illegal.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO