Zoos can play a vital role in the sustainability of a species and this zoo is doing just that. Niabi Zoo has announced the birth of two Amur Leopards. Considered the most critically endangered big cat in the world, Niabi Zoo says there are less than 100 Amur Leopards still in the wild. During 2021, only seven Amur Leopards were born in the United States. The babies born on February 24 at Niabi Zoo (photos below) are the first ones known to be born in the U.S. this year. Their names haven't been picked out yet. Unfortunately, a third baby passed away after just a few days.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO