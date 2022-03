Just off of her history-making game show run, Amy Schneider will be making a visit to Iowa...well kind of. Schneider made history on the beloved game show Jeopardy! earlier this year. The Ohio native broke records on the program after achieving a 40-day winning streak over the course of several months. Schneider made her very first appearance on the show in November of last year.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO