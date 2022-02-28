ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Film festival showcasing Black artists returns to campus

By Saúl García
USC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lobby of the USC Fisher Museum of Art was buzzing Wednesday night. The energy in the room marked the return of the Films Reflecting Ourselves: FRO Fest, the film festival created to celebrate the films of Black creatives working on-screen or behind the scenes. “We did a virtual...

news.usc.edu

Comments / 0

