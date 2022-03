A panel of US lawmakers urged the Department of Justice on Wednesday to open a criminal probe into their allegations that Amazon has tried to obstruct their anti-trust investigation of tech giants. The lawmakers accused Amazon, and some of its executives, of misleading the House of Representatives judiciary committee during its probe of business competition online launched in 2019. "After Amazon was caught in a lie and repeated misrepresentations, it stonewalled the committee's efforts to uncover the truth," said the committee's letter asking for a Department of Justice probe. The Department of Justice did not immediately reply to a request for comment, while Amazon rejected the allegations saying, its "good faith cooperation with this investigation" was evidenced by the "huge volume of information we've provided over several years".

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO