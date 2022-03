Nobody can dispute that World of Warcraft’s most popular expansion was Wrath of the Lich King, and it might be getting classic servers soon. As first spotted by MMO-Champion, Patch 2.5.4 of Burning Crusade Classic contains several hints that Wrath of the Lich King Classic might be in the works. Specifically, a folder called “Interface-Wrath” with several files pertaining to the fan-favorite expansion, including Death Knight support on the character creation menu. There are even blue buttons from Wrath of the Lich King’s login screen.

