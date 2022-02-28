ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chincoteague Island, VA

Chincoteague wild horse swim returns after two-year pandemic hiatus

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDJZx_0eRat7nT00

The Chincoteague Pony Swim is set to return this summer after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, which organizes the annual festival, said the popular wild horse crossing will take place during the morning of July 27.

The horses will swim across the Assateague Channel to the eastern side of Chincoteague Island, where some of them will be auctioned off to the audience in an effort to control the population.

“We cannot hardly wait to see everyone, welcome everyone back, see the laughter and smiles on the kid's faces and see everyone meet up with their old friends for the Chincoteague Homecoming Week, smell the fritters frying, tasting those good pony fries, seeing the whirl of the ferris wheel and just enjoying some good old fashioned, down home Chincoteague fun,” the company said in their Facebook post.

Since 2019, the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company Carnival has been hosted online due to the pandemic, with multiple events that were part of the festival canceled, according to local affiliate WRIC.

States and cities across the country are beginning to lift their coronavirus restrictions amid the decline of the high contagious omicron variant.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Ukraine evacuates civilians from besieged city as 2 million flee Russian assault

Ukraine accused Russia of targeting civilians as it began evacuating residents Tuesday from the besieged city of Sumy along the first safe corridor created since Moscow invaded its democratic neighbor nearly two weeks ago, sparking the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. The Biden administration hit Moscow...
POLITICS
The Hill

How Biden came around to banning Russian gas and oil

The White House knows it risks a serious political hit if gas prices continue to rise. But on Tuesday, President Biden decided the risk was worth it in order to punish Moscow further for its war in Ukraine, and to respond to bipartisan calls to cut off Russia oil and gas.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Chincoteague Island, VA
Chincoteague Island, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Horses#Wild Horse#Hiatus#Pandemic#Omicron
Reuters

EU rolls out plan to cut Russia gas dependency this year

BRUSSELS, March 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission published plans on Tuesday to cut EU dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030". The European Union executive said it would switch to alternative supplies and expand clean...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

The Hill

498K+
Followers
60K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy