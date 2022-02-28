SAG Awards 2022: 'CODA', 'Succession' And 'Ted Lasso' Casts Win Outstanding Ensemble Honors

On Good Things Utah this morning – With the untelevised and controversy-plagued Golden Globes behind us and a slimmed-down Academy Awards on the horizon, the Screen Actors Guild Awards might just be the most uncomplicated stop this awards season. Returning to an in-person ceremony after last year’s completely virtual pretaped special, the 28th annual show brought some of Hollywood’s biggest (and vaccinated) stars under one roof to honor work across film and television on Sunday night. Airing live from Santa Monica Airport’s Barker Hanger, the SAGs saw “CODA,” the big-hearted coming of age dramedy from Sian Heder, triumph in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast race. The moving Apple TV+ film centered around a hearing teenager from a deaf family beat out “Don’t Look Up,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “House of Gucci,” which led the nominations heading into the ceremony. Earlier in the evening, “CODA” landed another historic win, with Troy Kotsur becoming the first deaf actor to win an award at the event, taking home the best supporting actor trophy over Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jared Leto.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO