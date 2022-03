Delta Dental of Tennessee (Delta Dental) announced the 25 middle schools from across the state selected to receive “Water’s Cool @ School” grants to replace an existing water fountain with an Elkay bottle filling station. The grant program, first launched in 2020, aims to educate students on the benefits of drinking more water, as well as help make it more accessible during the school day. Schools are encouraged, but not required, to submit creative projects along with their grant applications that highlight how water is good for your health, what makes a healthy smile, or why the school needs a water bottle filling station.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO