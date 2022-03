It’s over. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Mike Berk and Ximena Morales have split less than one year after their engagement, a source exclusively tells In Touch. Their breakup comes on the heels of rumors that the couple had called it quits after Ximena, 24, uploaded then deleted a TikTok of her looking loved-up with a man who was not Mike. In the clip, which was reposted by 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates on February 17, a series of photos and videos of Ximena and the dark-haired mystery man played on the screen. The video was set to a romantic Spanish-language song titled “Jaque Mate” by Juanse.

