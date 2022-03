HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. -- Rising inflation rates are driving up prices for everything, including food.Local food banks, like Long Island Cares, are doing what they can to help struggling families put food on their tables.Long Island Cares/The Harry Chapin Food Bank serves those in need in Nassau and Suffolk counties. They support over 340 food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters, and their programs address food insecurity and educate people about the causes and consequences of hunger.The food bank's CEO, Paule Pachter, joined CBS2's Dana Tyler to talk about the need for help."In the early days of COVID, for the first year,...

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 37 MINUTES AGO