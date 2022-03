An Evansville woman who became known as "The McDonald's Lady" has been memorialized following more than four decades of serving the community. Her name is Loraine Maurer, and it is very likely that, at some point, you crossed her path during a visit to the Golden Arches. Miss Loraine was a McDonald's employee for more than 45 years, sharing a smile with customers at various locations on Evansville's eastside. It was her dedication to the job that earned her the title "The McDonald's Lady," along with local and even national recognition. Back in 2017, Miss Loraine was featured in a People magazine article, along with a story on ABC News.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO